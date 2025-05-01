Flipkart summer sale offers 59 percent discount on 1.5 ton split AC from popular brands Flipkart is offering significant discounts on Split ACs during its SASA SALE. You can purchase an AC for less than Rs 20,000 at this time.

New Delhi:

As most states in North India are currently facing intense heat, the arrival of May is set to push temperatures even higher in the coming days. With the soaring heat, traditional fans and coolers are struggling to keep up, making air conditioners the go-to option for relief. If you're considering purchasing a new AC, there's some exciting news for you! The SASA Sale has launched on Flipkart, where you can snag a Split AC at discounts of up to 60 percent. During this SASA Sale, Flipkart is rolling out significant savings on 1.5 ton Split ACs for its millions of customers. Alongside these flat discounts, you can also take advantage of attractive bank offers and exchange deals. If you're looking for a strong cooling solution without breaking the bank, Flipkart is offering great options for under Rs 30,000. Here’s a look at some of the best deals on Split ACs currently available.

LG 1.5 Ton Split AC

Don't miss out on the fantastic offer for LG's Split AC during the SASA Sale. Right now, Flipkart is offering a stellar deal on the 1.5 ton dual inverter Split AC, which usually retails for Rs 84,990. However, with a whopping 55 percent discount, you can grab it for just Rs 37,690. Plus, there's an additional bank offer where you can save Rs 1,000, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 5,600.

Godrej 1.5 Ton Split AC

Huge discounts are also up for grabs on Godrej's split AC. The 1.5 ton split AC featuring 5-in-1 convertible cooling is currently available for Rs 45,900, but during the Summer Sale, you can purchase it for only Rs 32,490 after a flat discount of 29 percent. Additionally, there's a chance to save Rs 1,000 with the bank offer, and if you trade in your old AC, you could benefit from an extra saving of up to Rs 5,600.

MarQ 1.5 Ton Split AC

For those on a tighter budget, Flipkart's MarQ brand has an appealing offer on its 1.5 ton split AC (model number 103IPG25WQV2), usually priced at Rs 48,999. With the SASA Sale discount of 59 percent, you can take this AC home for just Rs 19,990. If you receive the full value of the exchange offer, you could snag it for an incredible Rs 14,000.

Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC

Voltas is another notable name in the air conditioning market. If you're looking to buy a Voltas AC, the current Flipkart sale is definitely worth checking out. The 1.5 ton split AC is listed for approximately Rs 62,990 and is currently being offered with a 47percent discount. With this deal, the price drops to just Rs 32,990, and there's also an exchange offer of up to Rs 5,600 available.

