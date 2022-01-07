Flipkart Sale: ‘Big Bachat Dhamaka’ and ‘Mobile Bonanza Sale’ kickstarts, ending on January 11

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FLIPKART Flipkart

Flipkart kickstarted its ‘Big Bachat Dhamaka’ and ‘Mobile Bonanza Sale’ bringing a number of offers and deals for its customers. The sale will be implemented on a variety of smartphones and will last till January 11. Along with Flipkart's ‘Mobile Bonanza Sales’ and the discounts, customers can avail of the offer from the official website of realme.

Customers can avail of offers that include an INR 3,000 prepaid discount on some of the handsets like realme GT NEO 2 5G; GT Master Edition; and more.Through ‘Big Bachat Dhamaka’ and ‘Mobile Bonanza Sales’ realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for realme smartphones like realme C21 to highest price offer like realme GT Neo 2 5G and realme GT Master Edition on Flipkart and realme.com; realme C21 with a prepaid discount offer of INR 500 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme C21Y with a prepaid discount offer of INR 500 on Flipkart and realme.com; realme C21_Y with a prepaid discount offer of INR 500 on Flipkart and realme.com; realme narzo 50A with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 on Flipkart and realme.com.



