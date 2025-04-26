Flipkart's massive sale starts May 1! Big discount on iPhones, ACs, appliances and more! If you're looking to buy a Split AC, Smart TV, or iPhone, now is a great opportunity! Flipkart will soon be launching a new sale for its millions of customers. During this sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 50 percent.

New Delhi:

A new sale is going to start on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. In the Flipkart sale, you will be able to buy from favorite smartphones to large home appliances at a very affordable price. Flipkart is going to bring SASA LELE Sale for its crores of customers. This sale will start from May 2, 2025 in the e-commerce platform. However, if you are a Plus member of Flipkart, then you will be able to take advantage of SASA LELE Sale a day earlier i.e. from May 1, 2025.

Flipkart joins hands with SBI

Flipkart has joined hands with the country's largest bank, State Bank of India, for this sale. Customers will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on payment made through SBI Credit Card. The good thing is that the benefit of this discount will be available on both making payment together or purchasing on EMI. Along with this, customers will get the facility of both exchange offer and no cost EMI in the sale offer. Flipkart is going to give heavy discounts of up to 50 percent to the customers in this sale.

There will be many special deals in the sale

Customers will get to see blockbuster deals in the sale offer. It will have the biggest and limited time offer deals of the day.

Flipkart will also give Buy 1 Get 1 offer to customers in SASA LELE Sale.

Customers will also get double discount offer in the new sale. Meaning two different offers will be given on the same product.

Flipkart customers will get jackpot deals in which there will be an opportunity to buy expensive things at a very low price.

There will also be TikTok deals in Flipkart's upcoming sale. In this, the company will give a bang offer on some special products for a few hours i.e. limited time.

Opportunity to buy iPhone cheaply

If you are planning to buy an iPhone for yourself, then Flipkart's SASA LELE Sale is going to give you a great opportunity. In this sale, Flipkart can offer heavy discounts on iPhones in which you can save a lot of your money. In SASA LELE Sale, heavy price cuts can be seen in iPhone 14 Series, iPhone 15 Series. Along with this, offers can also be found in iPhone 16 and iphone 16e.

Heavy discount offer will be available in AC

Many states of North India are experiencing severe heat at this time. As the heat increases, the demand for AC has also increased rapidly. If you are planning to buy a new AC, then wait for a few days. In Flipkart's SASA LELE Sale, you will get a chance to buy branded ACs like LG, Voltas, Blue Star, Samsung, Daikin cheaply. By taking advantage of this sale offer, you will be able to buy split AC with a discount of up to 50 percent.

