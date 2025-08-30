Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starting soon with top deals on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and more Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is starting soon. In the biggest sale of the year, phones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Realme, and Motorola can be purchased at discounted prices.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is officially teasing the return of its biggest sale of the year, the Big Billion Days Sale. As in previous years, this festive season sale will offer major discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Realme. In addition to phones, there will also be significant price drops on home appliances like smart TVs, ACs, and refrigerators.

Big Billion Days Sale starts soon

A microsite has been created for the sale on the e-commerce platform, sharing some initial details. Flipkart has announced the return of the sale and stated that it will be even bigger than last year. However, specific information about discounts or featured products has not yet been shared.

Expected smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: You can expect a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which was launched earlier this year. All models in the series could be available at their lowest prices ever. There might also be good discounts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: With Apple's new iPhone 17 series launching early next month, the Flipkart sale is likely to feature a significant price cut on the iPhone 16 series. Excellent offers are also expected on the older iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models to clear out stock. This sale traditionally takes place during the Dussehra and Diwali festive season.

Other Brands: Budget and mid-range phones from brands like Motorola, Realme, Infinix, Xiaomi, and Tecno will also be available at reduced prices. Both the latest models and last year's launches are expected to have various discounts, EMI options, and exchange offers.

ALSO READ:

Reliance announces Jio Frames, next-gen Jio AI Cloud, and Jio PC at its 48th Annual General Meeting

Understanding SMS suffixes: What S, G, P, and T mean and how they help you avoid scam