Flipkart GOAT Sale goes live with LED Smart TVs starting under Rs 7000 Buyers can grab an LED Smart TV at a great price during the GOAT sale that kicked off today on Flipkart. There are also offers on a variety of smart TVs from numerous brands.

New Delhi:

Alongside Amazon, a new sale has started on Flipkart today. This exciting event features a variety of electronic items, including smartphones, TVs, fridges, and air conditioners. This items are all available at attractive prices. If you are considering to buy an LED smart TV, you can get it under Rs 7,000. The Flipkart sale will run from July 12 to July 17. Let’s take a closer look at the smart TV offers available during this event.

Discount on 32-inch LED TV

The Foxsky brand’s HD Ready LED Smart TV is now available for just Rs 6,999, down from its original price of Rs 22,499, reflecting a massive 68 per cent discount. This smart TV operates on the Google Android TV platform. It features a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, it boasts a powerful 30W speaker.

The TV comes pre-loaded with popular OTT apps such as Netflix, JioHotstar, and YouTube, and supports Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience. In addition to this, those purchasing this smart TV using HDFC Bank cards, they can get an instant 10 per cent discount.

Discount on 32-inch QLED TV

Another offer is the Foxsky brand's 32-inch QLED TV. It is currently available at a 71 per cent discount. Originally priced at Rs 26,499, buyers can get it for just Rs 7,499. Like the LED model, this smart TV also runs on the Android TV platform and has an HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

This QLED TV features a 30W speaker system and supports Dolby Atmos as well. You’ll also find a selection of pre-installed apps, making it convenient for streaming. Similar discounts can be enjoyed on 43-inch and 50-inch smart TVs from the same brand, and there are also budget-friendly options for 4K resolution QLED TVs available in this sale.

ALSO READ: X makes subscriptions more affordable in India with up to 48% price cut