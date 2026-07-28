Flipkart Freedom Sale starts from August 8: SBI bank discount, iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25 deals teased

New Delhi:

Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform, is set to go live with its Freedom Sale, which will kick off from August 8 onwards. The new sale will offer fresh deals just ahead of Independence Day. Means, if you are a Flipkart Plus or Flipkart Black member, you can get a head start around 24 hours, starting from August 7 onwards.

Even though Flipkart has not yet released the full list of offers going live in the sale, they are already teasing some exciting discounts on major devices and consumer electronics. Here’s a look at what’s coming.

SBI card users to get instant discount

SBI cardholders are in luck, and a 10 per cent instant discount applies on eligible SBI credit card purchases, including qualifying EMI transactions. On top of that, Flipkart’s rolling out exchange bonuses for select products, no-cost EMI options, and a bunch of platform-specific promos to help shave more off your bill.

iPhone 17, Galaxy S25, and more smartphones on offer

If you are hoping to grab a new phone, then Flipkart confirmed special offers on some of the latest smartphones. Expect deals on the Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. More details, including exact sale prices, should show up as the sale gets closer.

Deals on laptops, tablets and smart TVs

It’s not just about the smartphones, but Flipkart is further offering discounts which are lined up for other tech too. There is the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop, the Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet, and a 55-inch 4K Samsung Smart TV in the mix. If you are eyeing any of these, you can already add them to your wishlist.

Affordable audio products also expected

Budget shoppers get some good news, too, as Flipkart hints that select boAt earphones will drop into three-digit price territory. That is about as affordable as it gets. Expect more price cuts on smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and other wearables.

Multiple deal categories during the sale

The sale will feature several types of deals, like you can look out for:

India’s Top Deals

Deals of the Day

Price Crash Offers

Rush Hours

Tick Tock Deals

Made in India Specials

These flash sales will pop up across a bunch of categories, so you'll want to keep an eye out before items sell out.

More offers to be revealed soon

Flipkart has not spilled every detail just yet. But as the sale date draws near, they will announce the full discount lists, exchange offers, and the final prices. If you are thinking about upgrading your phone, grabbing a new laptop, or updating appliances, watch out for more announcements. You do not want to miss out on the Freedom Sale lineup.

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