Flipkart Big Billion Days: Discounts on TV, smartwatch, smartphones and other appliances

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be offering up to 80% off on smart TVs, along with major discounts on a range of product lines from smartphones, laptops, electronics, appliances and more with an easy payback option. The sale is starting from tomorrow onwards and will last till Sep 30, 2022.

Here is a quick buying guide on this festive season which you can explore on Flipkart sale:

Smart LED/ QLED TVs: During the festive sale, the platform is providing up to 80% off on smart TVs. Brands like Blaupunkt, Samsung, Vu, LG, Motorola, Mi, OnePlus and more are providing exciting offers and deals on the range of smart TVs. Also, the recently launched Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV models of 50, 55 and 65-inch TV series are also available to purchase in this sale. Blaupunkt TV has introduced the high-performance three premium, QLED TV models, with Google TV in India. The QLED TV features a 60-Watt dynamic sound output with 4 inbuilt speakers. The buyers will be able to purchase these TVs on Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Specials with an introductory price starting at Rs 36,999.

POCO F4 5G: POCO F4 5G was launched at a price tag of Rs 27,999, but in the Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone is available at a special price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel OIS camera, a super AMOLED display along with Dolby Vision & Atmos.

Motorola Moto g62 5G and moto g32: Motorola has announced offers for Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale on its entire smartphone range across its moto e, g, and Motorola edge series. Leading the pack are the biggest sellers of Motorola’s most popular and trusted g series, namely the moto g62 5G and moto g32.

The moto g62 5G is not only claimed to be Motorola’s most popular 5G smartphone but is also the most comprehensive and competitive 5G smartphone in its segment. Moto g62 5G, features 12 5G bands and comes with a fluid 120Hz Display FHD+ display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor and is available at an effective price starting from Rs. 14,499 onwards.

On the other hand, the moto g32 is available at just Rs. 9,899 and packs features like an FHD+ display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, running on Android 12 OS and a 50MP quad function camera. Motorola claims it to be the best buy for the sale

bacca bucci shoes: A home grown Indian brand with 3 million customer base in India has been offering shoes. On the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, the company is offering huge discount on the entire range of shoes. For those who are still doubtful about the brand, I would like to inform you that the company has been manufacturing quality shoes and are under the budgetary range.

Smart Refrigerators: ECommerce is providing up to 55% discount on the range of smart refrigerators. Brands like Haire, Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool and more have been selling smart convertible refrigerators at up to 40% discount. So if you are someone who is looking to get a new refrigerator with smart performance, then you must visit Flipkart to redeem the great festive offering.

Gizmore GIZFIT Blaze: GIZFIT Blaze smartwatch has been launched at an original price of Rs 1,999 and is available at Rs 1,499 during the festive sale. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a 1.69-inch IPS curved display and comes with an IP67 rating, which makes it sweat and waterproof.

Although these are a few handful offers which we have mentioned for you to let you know all that you can expect in the biggest sale of the year. You could visit the website of Flipkart to expeirence more discounts and offers.

