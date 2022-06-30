Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale to start from tomorrow: Here are the offers you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale

Flipkart is set to bring a new sale event named ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal. In the new sale, e-commerce will offer a number of deals on smartphones and other gadgets on the platform. The sale will kickstart from July 1 (tomorrow) and will end on July 3 (Sunday).

The customers will be able to enjoy the free delivery service and EMI on selected products, along with a price cut, as a part of the sale deal.

The company has further showcased on the new page on Flipkart which highlights the items with discounts and offers to help the customers for making their cart ready for better purchases.

Here is a list of smartphones which are available at price cuts during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale:

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro will be available to purchase at a price tag of Rs 46,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the sale. The smartphone has been designed for camera-centric customers, and further features a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an in-built gimbal stabilisation support for photography.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available at a retail price of Rs 32,999 (originally priced at Rs 45,999). The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and is backed by a 4500 mAh battery. On the camera front, the device features a triple rear camera featuring 108MP + 16MP + 8MP and on the front, it comes with a 32MP front shooter.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

A budget 5G smartphone named Poco M3 Pro 5G is a device which will be available at Rs. 14,499 (originally priced at Rs 16,499) for a 6GB RAM variant. Also, the handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery which could deliver a day life with a decent use with gaming. This is a must to mention that the M4 Pro 5G smartphone is said to retail at the same price tag during the sale.

iPhone 12 mini

Those who are planning to buy Apple iPhone 12 mini with 128GB storage will be available at Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 59,900. The Apple products which will be available at discount will include the new iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 mini is a 5G-enabled handset and comes with a pair of 12-megapixel rear cameras.

Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G has been priced at Rs 27,999, and customers can further get Rs 3,000 off when purchasing from SBI and HDFC bank cards. The handset will feature 6GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. The 6.67-inch smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and is backed by a 4500 mAh battery. on the camera front, F4 5G will come with a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary camera and in the front, it has a 20MP shooter.