Father’s Day 2022: 5 Gifting ideas for a fitness lover father

If you father is someone who loves to take care of health and keep you with fitness, then this article is for you. We bring to you some gifting ideas for your father, who loves to keep a track of their health and look absolutely perfect.

We bring to you 5 gifting ideas for your father who workout and prefer to keep a track of their own health and wellness:

Smartwatch

The best way to track the body vitals is a smartwatch which could be an ideal gift for your father who loves to keep a track over the step count, heart rate, calories burnt and oxygen level.

We reviewed watches from Mi, Noise, Portronics, Fossil and Michael Kors which has almost near to perfect accuracy level for step count, heart rate and more. The smartwatches from these brands could be an ideal gift and teh recently launched Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch, and Portronics Kronos Y1 has been an ideal wearable which looks and feels great. So, no matter if you have planned to gift your dad a watch worth under Rs. 5,000 or something below Rs 40,000, these are the watches much recommended for you to get for your parents.

Neckbands

You must be aware of the impact of music and people who keep on the same during the workout. Music gives a great boost and enables a person to get immersed in the workout. Music does work like meditation during a workout- letting the person focus more in depth. We have reviewed a number of earbuds and neckbands, and personally think that a neck band is a more secure way to go out for a run. So, for this father’s day, we recommend the Oppo Enco M32 neckband which we reviewed a while back. The neckband is comfortable, have great noise cancellation capabilities. It does make it a fit for an ideal run without worrying for it to fall off during the workout. Another neckband which we recommend is from boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband which are budget friendly and deliver the best sound quality. The best part about the neckband is, you don't have to put in a lot of money to give your father an ideal gadget which could fit well, for his workout.

Shoes

Gadgets are important and so are the shoes, and these days, the footwears are engineered for a longer and comfortable workout. I am an ideal Skecher lover and have been using it for a while and it is perfectly weightless, and gives great comfort. But, in case you are short of budgets, then there are brands which could fit perfectly if you want to give your father comfortable shoes which he could add in his wardrobe, along with the gadgets. If you are looking for shoes under the budget of Rs 2,000/-, then Campus, Bata, Bacca Bucci, Nike can also stand in the range. I have recently bought a pair of Nike shoes for my gym experience, and they are perfect with the grip and experience.

Another new brand which I got my hands on is Bacca Bucci, a newbie in the shoe segment which could be seen on an ecommerce portal. Though the brand is relatively less in visibility, the footwear and accessories have pioneered and the company has reinvented the design, comfort and usability of the shoes for those who prefer to workout. The design of the shoes are good, comforting and could be worn for a long time without any uncomfort- hence could be used for workout, as well as for family outing with the casual attire. My review is positive to this brand over the known brands for shoes, which are indeed overpriced in the Indian market.

Smart Scale

If your father is a fitness lover, then he must be someone who must have been keeping a track of his weight, so what could be better than an ideal scale, but a smarter one. So we have a number of brands like the Fitbit Aria smart scale, Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2, and more. Indeed this is a gift which will certainly be used and will not be kept at a side for sure. And one can get these gadgets at any online and offline market easily. So, if you want to give a smart gift for your father in the budget of around Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000, then this is certainly a gift of care, and will pull out a smile on his face for sure.

Health Tracking Applications

If your father is a real fitness savvy, then get him a subscription of Healthifyme or Cult.fit- to keep up with his workout, health vitals and fitness. You may also let your dad join the Nike Training Club to help him get the right set of workouts at home if he is short of time to go anywhere out- gym, running etc.