Esports Conclave 2025: KRAFTON along with other key players to shape India's gaming future The Esports Conclave 2025 will serve as a milestone event, fostering critical discussions and paving the way for India’s dominance in the global esports arena.

The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), a National Sports Promotion Organization (NSPO) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has partnered with KRAFTON India, with Invest India as the knowledge partner, to host the inaugural Esports Conclave 2025. Scheduled for April 1 in New Delhi, this event will bring together government officials, policymakers, industry pioneers, and esports professionals to discuss the future of India's esports industry.

Building India’s global esports roadmap

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing esports markets, the conclave will focus on:

Boosting international tournaments

Strengthening the Indian game development ecosystem

Attracting investments and generating jobs

Expanding esports infrastructure

Aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

Industry leaders will also unveil a comprehensive Esports framework recommendation to the government, outlining the need for stronger regulations, industry recognition, and a roadmap to establish India as a global esports leader.

Industry leaders on Esports growth

Dr. Piyush Jain, Secretary, PEFI, emphasized the event’s importance, stating, "Esports is a booming industry with immense potential. This conclave will unite policymakers, gamers, and industry leaders to shape India's future in global esports."

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, highlighted esports’ growing influence, saying, "With esports now recognized in major sporting events like the Asian Games and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games 2027, Indian gamers have a chance to shine on the world stage. We are committed to building a structured and globally competitive esports ecosystem."

India’s Esports industry poised for growth

With the Indian gaming industry projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by FY28, growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent, esports is set to become a key pillar of India’s digital economy.

