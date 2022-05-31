Epic Games Fortnite competition winner will be rewarded with 1 million USD, here is how you can participate

Follow us on Image Source : EPIC GAMES Epic Games Fortnite competition

Epic Games has announced to host an in-person Fortnite competition in November 2022 in the USA, as a bid to empower gamers. The winning participant gamer will receive the prize pool which has been set as 1 million USD.

The company stated that it will host the FNCS Invitational 2022 in person on November 12 and 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In a blog, Epic Game said: "We will be inviting a selection of top FNCS Duos from around the world who will have the opportunity to compete in a single lobby for a share of a $1,000,000 prize pool! We plan to share more details on the FNCS Invitational 2022 in the coming months."

The company has mentioned that for anyone anticipating an invitation, players will have to make sure any required travel documentation is secured well ahead of time.

Epic Games have also stressed that the participant players' are healthy and safe as it will be the topmost priority for holding any in-person event.

They said: "If public health trends change, or regional laws or recommendations shift at any point this year, we may have to reschedule or change these plans."

The last offline event hosted by Fortnite was before the pandemic by the name of Fortnite World cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report, it has been stated that Fortnite fans can now use Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform to access the game on iOS, Android devices and Windows PCs.

(Inputs from IANS)