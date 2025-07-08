Didn't issue order to ban accounts, X exploited technicalities: Centre refutes 'press censorship' charge The government has denied charges of press censorship in India after X via its Global Government Affairs account alleged that the government ordered it to block 2,355 accounts including Reuters and Reuters World on July 3.

New Delhi:

The central goverment has refuted X’s (formerly Twitter) charges on press censorship in India. The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that the government had not issued any new blocking orders on July 3, 2025, and had no plans to block any major international news channels, including Reuters and Reuters World. The spokesperson said that the platform exploited technicalities in the unblocking process. They explained that as soon as the two channels were blocked on the X platform in India, the government contacted X to request their unblocking.

"The Government has not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025 and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels including Reuters and Reuters World. The moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them. The Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025. ‘X’ has unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. However, after lot of follow-up on hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters," the spokesperson said.

X ‘press censorship’ charges

In a post via its Global Government Affairs account, the platform said that on July 3, 2025, the Indian government had ordered them to block 2,355 accounts in the country, which included some international news outlets such as Reuters and Reuters World, under Section 69A of the IT Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had demanded immediate action within one hour, without providing any justification, and required that the accounts remain blocked until further notice. X wrote that failing to comply with these orders could lead to criminal liability.

As per X, following public outcry, the government later requested that X unblock Reuters and Reuters World.

Deep concern regarding press censorship

In the post, X expressed deep concern regarding the alleged press censorship in India resulting from the blocking orders. They mentioned that they are exploring all available legal options. The social platform said that unlike users in India, it is limited by Indian law in its ability to challenge these executive orders legally. The platform urged affected users to seek legal remedies through the courts.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16e now available for Rs 35,000 for limited time: Find out where to buy