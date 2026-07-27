Elon Musk rejects racism allegations in new interview: Points to Indian partner, son's name and more

New Delhi:

Elon Musk says no to racism accusations in a new interview. The Tesla and SpaceX boss outright denied the claims and pointed to his own life story—and the mix of people working at his companies—to prove his point.

Talking with The Economist, Musk brought up Shivon Zilis, his partner at Neuralink, who’s of Indian heritage. He mentioned they even named one of their children after Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the Indian-American astrophysicist who won the Nobel Prize. Musk’s politics, his thoughts on immigration, and his often-controversial tweets all came up in the conversation too. He’s used X to share opinions that start plenty of arguments and does not shy away from the fallout.

Musk cites family while rejecting racism claims

When The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, asked him whether he pushes racist or far-right ideas, Musk shrugged it off. “My partner is... she’s half Indian, and I have four children with her,” he said, clearly referencing Zilis.

He explained they named one of their kids after Chandrasekhar, which he says shows he isn’t racist. In fact, he posted before that his son’s name, Strider Sekhar, is a kind of mashup—'Strider' for the Lord of the Rings character and 'Sekhar' as a nod to the Nobel laureate.

Musk did not just talk about his family. He said his companies are filled with leaders from all sorts of backgrounds and insisted that racism just isn’t part of the culture at Tesla, SpaceX, or his other ventures.

Highlights diversity at his companies

The topic then turned to immigration. Musk has made waves criticising immigration rules in Europe and the UK, often sparking accusations he’s anti-Muslim. He pushed back, insisting his concern isn’t about religion—it’s about values. He doesn’t want people with beliefs that don’t fit in with the countries they move to, especially if laws around violent crime or gender equality are at stake. And he’s not a fan of media outlets that, in his view, twist his words.

Denies supporting the far right

Musk further argued his views on things like securing borders, making cities safer, and controlling government spending are pretty normal—not extremist.

Heated exchange over Britain

Things got tense when the conversation turned to Britain. Beddoes challenged his bleak view of the country, saying that her personal experience and official crime stats did not line up with Musk’s frequent doom-and-gloom posts. She even asked why he shared a film criticised for being anti-immigrant. Musk replied that he just suggested people should watch it, nothing more.

At the end, Musk did not portray himself as a troublemaker, even as critics stated that his posts stoke controversy and spread division. He insists on being honest and that plenty of people still do not get his point.

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