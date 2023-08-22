Elon Musk's invite: Journalists can earn more on X | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon musk invites journalists to publish directly on X, implements changes to news posts

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk recently used the micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend an invitation to journalists, urging them to publish content directly on the social media app. In an effort to streamline news articles and enhance the visual experience, Musk also introduced alterations to how news posts appear on X.

The change requires presenting news articles with only a lead image and a link, eliminating headlines and text from the display. Musk's intention behind this adjustment is to create a cleaner and more visually appealing appearance. While the lead image remains clickable and directs users to the complete article, the alteration aims to make posts more concise on users' timelines, allowing for more content visibility.

Responses to the change have been mixed. Some users appreciate the conciseness of the posts, while others emphasise the importance of having context before clicking on an article.

Musk had previously expressed his desire for journalists to publish directly on X. He outlined a new payment model wherein users would be charged on a "per article basis." He also mentioned that opting for a monthly subscription would provide cost savings, encouraging greater engagement.

Furthermore, X has initiated a revenue-sharing program for eligible creators, showing its commitment to supporting content creators within the platform's ecosystem. Accounts with over 500 followers and 5 million impressions in the past three months, subscribing to X Premium, have reported receiving substantial sums of money through this initiative.

Beyond these developments, Musk has been vocal about expanding X into an all-in-one platform, encompassing features such as job searching, video calls, and live-streaming.

In recent news, X encountered a significant glitch that temporarily prevented the display of legacy photos posted prior to December 2014. The company quickly acknowledged the bug and assured users that no data or images were lost. The issue has been addressed, with a full resolution expected in the coming days, as confirmed by the company's @support account.

