Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000: Price, features, and more

Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000: Price, features, and more

Elista, a homegrown electronics and home appliances brand has recently launched a soundbar, named as MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 which is available in the market at Rs 4,999. The soundbar is available in the offline and online markets.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 04, 2022 18:03 IST
Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000
Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000

Elista, a homegrown electronics and home appliances brand has recently launched a soundbar, named as MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 which is available in the market at Rs 4,999. The soundbar is available in the retail market across the nation  (with over 10,000 outlets). Elista has also partnered with Flipkart/Amazon to sell the latest soundbar, which will go on sale starting October 31. 

The latest MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has been designed to deliver a high-quality entertainment experience- claims the company. The soundbar comes with a 60W output with a digital amplifier, and the company has been said to have given a specific focus on the sound quality of the device. The sound bar comes with a premium shiny design and supports multiple connecting options like Bluetooth, Coaxial, AUX and USB. 

India Tv - Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000

Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000

The soundbar also comes with HDMI ARC, so that users do not have to use additional cables when connecting the soundbar with HDMI. There is also a 7-segment LED display that shows the user all the relevant information that they will require at playtime. 

The sound bar further comes with a remote control which enables the soundbar to be operated easily for volume and change of music. 

Pricing And Availability

Related Stories
Panasonic launches a new range of headphones in India

Panasonic launches a new range of headphones in India

Twitter tunes up SoundCloud with around 470 crore investment

Twitter tunes up SoundCloud with around 470 crore investment

Scientists discover relation between human sounds and different languages around the world

Scientists discover relation between human sounds and different languages around the world

Sonic Boom, aliens, cyclone? Netizens in a tizzy after mysterious loud sound in Bengaluru

Sonic Boom, aliens, cyclone? Netizens in a tizzy after mysterious loud sound in Bengaluru

Neckband or Earbuds- Which one is better?

Neckband or Earbuds- Which one is better?

Google Nest Hub to have a detachable tablet: Know more

Google Nest Hub to have a detachable tablet: Know more

Assembly of blunders: Speaker, ministers get their facts wrong in Rajasthan House

Assembly of blunders: Speaker, ministers get their facts wrong in Rajasthan House

Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Oppo Enco Air2 Review: Long battery with great sound quality

Oppo Enco Air2 Review: Long battery with great sound quality

Samsung launches Soundbar Lineup with Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos Connection: Know more

Samsung launches Soundbar Lineup with Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos Connection: Know more

UBON HULK SP-180 wireless speakers launched at Rs. 2,499

UBON HULK SP-180 wireless speakers launched at Rs. 2,499

Priced at Rs. 8999, the Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has launched a 55% discount rate of Rs. 4,999 and will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network that consists of over 10,000 outlets. Elista has also partnered with Flipkart/Amazon to sell the latest soundbar, which will go on sale starting October 31. 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News