Elista MusiBbar ELS Bar 6000: Price, features, and more

Elista, a homegrown electronics and home appliances brand has recently launched a soundbar, named as MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 which is available in the market at Rs 4,999. The soundbar is available in the retail market across the nation (with over 10,000 outlets). Elista has also partnered with Flipkart/Amazon to sell the latest soundbar, which will go on sale starting October 31.

The latest MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has been designed to deliver a high-quality entertainment experience- claims the company. The soundbar comes with a 60W output with a digital amplifier, and the company has been said to have given a specific focus on the sound quality of the device. The sound bar comes with a premium shiny design and supports multiple connecting options like Bluetooth, Coaxial, AUX and USB.

The soundbar also comes with HDMI ARC, so that users do not have to use additional cables when connecting the soundbar with HDMI. There is also a 7-segment LED display that shows the user all the relevant information that they will require at playtime.

The sound bar further comes with a remote control which enables the soundbar to be operated easily for volume and change of music.

Pricing And Availability

Priced at Rs. 8999, the Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has launched a 55% discount rate of Rs. 4,999 and will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network that consists of over 10,000 outlets. Elista has also partnered with Flipkart/Amazon to sell the latest soundbar, which will go on sale starting October 31.

