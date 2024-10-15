Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Elista launches its largest 85-inch Google TV in India: Price, features and availability

The new 85-inch Google TV from Elista is priced at Rs. 1,60,900 and available across major offline and online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 19:25 IST
Elista 85-inch Google TV
Image Source : ELISTA Elista launches its largest 85-inch Google TV in India

Elista has introduced its largest television yet- an 85-inch Google TV in the Indian market. Adding to its existing lineup that includes models from 32 to 65 inches, the new model delivers 4K quality and it is said to be designed for both spacious living rooms and commercial spaces, further offering advanced features for a superior viewing experience.

Pricing and availability

The Elista 85-inch Google TV is priced at Rs. 1,60,900.

The new television is now available across the major electronics stores (online as well as offline), including Flipkart and Amazon India- popular e-commerce platforms as well.

 

Display and audio experience

The Elista 85-inch Google TV features a bezel-less design and a stunning 4K HDR display that supports HDR 10, providing vibrant colours and clarity. It is further equipped with Dolby Audio technology, and it further ensures an immersive sound quality for everything from quiet dialogues to high-octane action scenes, creating a cinema-like experience at home.

Smart features powered by Google TV

Operating on the Google TV platform, Elista's largest TV model claims to deliver a user-friendly interface with personalized content recommendations based on users' viewing habits. It further enables the users to curate a watch list across various streaming services. The included remote control features hotkeys and a Google Assistant button for easy voice control.

Connectivity and compatibility

The TV is equipped with built-in Google Chromecast, Hey Google voice control, and compatibility with popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz), Bluetooth, screen mirroring and comes with multiple connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports for seamless integration with other devices.

Specifications: Elista 85-inch Google TV (GTV-85UILD)

  • Design: Bezel-less
  • Display: 85-inch 4K HDR with HDR 10 support
  • Operating system: Google TV with Google Assistant
  • Audio: Dolby Audio
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x AV, RF, Ethernet (RJ45)
  • Remote: Voice-enabled with hotkeys
  • Features: Screen Mirroring, Built-in Chromecast

