Dyson WashG1 launched as first cord-free wet floor cleaner in India

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson WashG1

Dyson has introduced its first dedicated wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1, in India. Priced at Rs 64,900, this cord-free device is designed to handle both wet and dry debris with ease. It features a one-litre water tank and can clean up to 3,100 square feet on a single charge. Customers can purchase the WashG1 on Dyson India and at Dyson Demo stores across the country.

Advanced cleaning technology for a hygienic home

The Dyson WashG1 combines hydration, absorption and extraction to tackle unwanted messes or stains. It uses two counter-rotating microfibre rollers with 64,800 filaments per cm to absorb spills, capture dry debris and trap hair. The design claims to ensure that each pass over a surface spends more time on stains, which may result in thorough cleaning.

Debris separation and maintenance made it easy

To keep the device running smoothly, Dyson has further incorporated a unique debris separation technology that removes dirt from the dirty water tank. The system uses extraction plates and nylon-bristle brush bars to direct larger debris into a removable tray, while a 0.8-litre tank holds dirty water. The self-cleaning mode automatically saturates the rollers, simplifying maintenance and reducing dirt buildup.

Customizable cleaning modes for different surfaces

The Dyson WashG1 offers three cleaning modes:

Low Medium High

It enables the users to customize the hydration levels based on the type of floor and debris.

As per Dyson, the WashG1 aims at making floor cleaning more effective and user-friendly, addressing the unmet needs of traditional wet floor cleaning solutions.

ALSO READ: Airtel unveils India's first comprehensive Spam Protection Shield

By adding the new spam-detecting technology, Airtel's commitment towards providing a secure and reliable communication platform is evident. The network users will be protected by the spam protection solution and with the combination of network intelligence with AI, the leading telecom player has set a new standard for spam prevention in India.

ALSO READ: Jio Diwali Dhamaka offers free 1-year AirFiber subscription: Details here

Jio has finally listed exclusive Diwali Dhamaka offer for its loyal customers across the country. With the new offering, the leading telecom service provider is giving customers a chance to enjoy a free AirFiber connection for a year. Here are the details about the plans, benefits, and how to subscribe to them.