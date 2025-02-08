Dor Play offers Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and 20+ OTT apps in one subscription, under Rs 400

Follow us on Image Source : DOR PLAY Dor Play

If you have been spending heavily on OTT subscriptions or DTH recharges separately, then it's high time to rethink. Stream Box Media has launched Dor Play in India, which will offer access to 20+ OTT apps and 300+ TV channels at an affordable price. With this, you will no longer need separate subscriptions for apps like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5 and Discovery+—you get them all in one place.

Free access to 20+ OTT apps and 300+ TV channels

Dor Play is not just another streaming app, it’s a complete entertainment package. Here’s what it offers:

20+ Premium OTT apps : Get free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play and many more.

: Get free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play and many more. 300+ Live TV channels : Watch your favourite TV channels without needing a DTH subscription.

: Watch your favourite TV channels without needing a DTH subscription. A single subscription for all: No need to manage multiple OTT accounts—Dor Play combines everything into one plan.

Smart features for a better viewing experience

Dor Play comes with unique features to enhance your streaming experience:

Trending and upcoming sections: Stay updated with the latest and most popular content. One-click search: Easily find your favourite movies, shows, and web series across all apps. Mood-based filter: Get personalized recommendations based on your mood and preferences.

Dor Play subscription price and how to get it?

The Dor Play subscription is priced at just Rs 399 for 3 months—a fraction of what individual OTT subscriptions cost. Here’s how you can get it:

Purchase the subscription from Flipkart.

You will receive a coupon code.

Activate it using your mobile number.

Download the Dor Play app from the Google Play Store and start streaming!

