Diwali sales scam alert: How to stay safe from online scams? Always remember these things Stay vigilant during Diwali sales and offers, as cybercriminals are deploying increasingly innovative methods to scam users.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Diwali, various platforms like Flipkart and Amazon run massive sales offering huge discounts. Buyers eagerly wait for these sales to purchase their favorite devices at lower prices. However, these peak shopping periods also present a major opportunity for scammers to defraud innocent buyers.

Incidents of fraud in the name of online offers surge just before Diwali. Cybercriminals often target people through fake SMS and emails, and people easily fall into their trap under the guise of tempting offers and discounts. The government has launched several initiatives to protect people from cybercrime and issued guidelines to help citizens avoid these scams.

If you want to ensure a safe shopping experience and avoid online fraud this festive season, be sure to keep the following essential security tips in mind.

Essential safety guidelines

Verify offers and links

Verify Offers: Always verify any offer by exclusively visiting the company's official website (e.g., flipkart.com, amazon.in), not through links sent via messages.

Check URLs: When shopping online, always inspect the website's URL. Legitimate websites with security certificates always begin with https:// (the 's' stands for secure).

Avoid Suspicious Links: Do not open links from unknown numbers or click on any discount offer links shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or X.

Do Not Download Files: Avoid downloading e-cards or files sent via WhatsApp, SMS, or email, as they may contain malware.

Protect personal and financial data

Never Share Details: Do not share your personal or banking details (like OTPs, card numbers, or passwords) through unsolicited calls or messages.

Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Avoid using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions or shopping, as these networks are often unsecure.

Secure delivery practices

Cash-on-Delivery (COD): When shopping online, consider choosing Cash-on-Delivery (COD) to minimise risk if the option is available.

Unordered Items: Never accept or pay for any item from a delivery person if you have not ordered the product. Scammers use this tactic to unload fake goods.

Official Communication: Contact delivery executives only through official channels, such as communications originating directly from the company's official app or verified SMS.

Methods for enhanced security

To further protect yourself and your devices:

Install Security Apps: Install antivirus or mobile security apps on your phone; these can actively help prevent scams and detect malware.

Use 2FA: Always use two-factor authentication (2FA) for all your payment and shopping apps for an added layer of security.

Set Limits: Set transaction limits in UPI or other payment apps to prevent significant financial loss in the event of fraud.

