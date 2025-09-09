Dish TV launches new smart TVs with integrated DTH and OTT, priced from Rs 12,000 Dish TV has introduced its new VZY smart TV series, marking the company's entry into the smart TV market alongside DTH services. The smart TV will be available starting at a price of Rs 12,000.

DTH service provider Dish TV has entered the smart TV segment with the launch of its VYZ series in India. All models in this series are equipped to handle both DTH and OTT content, eliminating the need for a separate set-top box. This move comes as the company adapts to a growing trend of consumers moving away from traditional DTH services.

Dish TV smart TV India price and variants

The VYZ (Vibe, Zone & You) smart TV series is available with HD and 4K UHD (Ultra HD) resolution displays. The company has launched models with 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch screens, with prices ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 45,000.

While the series currently runs on Google's Android TV platform with a Google TV interface, Dish TV has stated that it plans to launch its own operating system within the next 18 to 24 months.

Dish TV smart TV key features

Dish TV has seamlessly integrated DTH and OTT content into its new smart TV lineup. With a subscription to Dish TV, users will have access to live TV channels. They can also download their favorite OTT apps from the Google Play Store. A DTH connection is included with the smart TV, though separate subscriptions are required for OTT content. The 32-inch model features an HD display, while the larger 4K UHD resolution is available on the other two models.

Dish TV smart TV availability

According to reports, the new smart TV series will be sold exclusively through offline retailers. In addition to its DTH services, Dish TV also offers the Watcho OTT platform, which comes pre-installed on the TVs in this series.

