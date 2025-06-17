Digital consent: TRAI and RBI collaborate to empower users in financial communications The TRAI has unveiled a pilot project in partnership with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and several banks aimed at digitising users' old, paper-based consents for receiving calls and messages.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced the launch of a pilot project in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and various banks to digitise users' legacy, paper-based consents for receiving calls and messages. This initiative is part of TRAI's efforts to combat financial fraud. According to TRAI, due to the sensitive nature of banking transactions and the prevalence of financial fraud linked to spam calls, the banking sector has been prioritised for the first phase of the digital consent system implementation. TRAI indicated that a significant number of spam complaints are lodged by customers against business entities from which they have previously purchased goods or services. Upon investigation, these entities often assert that they have obtained consent from consumers to make commercial calls and send messages.

TRAI explained that regulations allow entities to acquire consent digitally, which can be registered in a secure and interoperable digital consent registry maintained by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). This registry will facilitate the easy verification of consents during commercial communication with consumers. However, TRAI noted that for the successful operation of this consent registration framework, it is essential to onboard the entities that send commercial communications.

In preparation for the national rollout, TRAI revealed that it has initiated a pilot project with the RBI, involving select banks. They issued a directive on June 13, 2025, instructing all telecom operators to collaborate with banks in piloting the framework.

What this means for you

The implication of this initiative is that past consents granted by users for receiving calls and messages from banks will be transitioned to a digital platform. This will enable future verification of such consents and, eventually, allow consumers the option to withdraw consent they may have previously provided.

Under the current regulatory framework defined by the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, entities can make commercial communications to consumers regardless of their Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences, as long as explicit consent has been obtained from the consumer. However, TRAI acknowledged that many of these consents were acquired through offline or unverifiable means, making it challenging to determine their authenticity and validity. Consumers have reported instances of their mobile numbers being obtained by these entities through misrepresentation, deception, or unauthorised data-sharing practices.

TRAI cited several regulatory measures it has implemented in recent years to address such issues, including allowing consumers to file complaints against unregistered telemarketers even without prior DND registration and initiating significant disconnections of telecom resources misused by entities for spamming activities. Despite these efforts, TRAI recognized that verifying offline consent in commercial communication remains a considerable challenge.

Prioritisation of banking sector

Emphasising the sensitivity of banking transactions and the incidents of financial fraud linked to spam calls, TRAI reaffirmed the prioritisation of the banking sector for the first phase of implementation. The pilot, which operates under a Regulatory Sandbox framework, aims to validate the operational, technical, and regulatory aspects of the enhanced Consent Registration Function (CRF) and establish a foundation for scaling the digital consent ecosystem across sectors.

TRAI reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and enhancing trust in legitimate commercial communications. They expressed intentions to continue collaborating with sectoral regulators and stakeholders to ensure the ecosystem evolves toward more secure, transparent, and consumer-centric practices.

