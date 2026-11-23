Dell just rolled out its XPS 16 Creator Edition in India, aiming squarely at content creators, developers, and anyone who needs serious power for heavy-duty projects. This laptop runs on Nvidia's RTX Spark platform, blending the muscle of a Blackwell RTX GPU with a Grace CPU. Up front, you get a sharp 3.2K tandem OLED touchscreen that pushes up to 120Hz, all powered by a hefty 99Wh battery.

Dell built this machine to breeze through demanding creative software like Blender, DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe Photoshop. It’s also ready for plenty of AI-driven creative and development tools.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition: Price in India and availability

The XPS 16 Creator Edition starts at Rs. 4,49,990 in India, and it is already available on Dell's official online store. By mid-December, you'll find it in Dell Exclusive Stores, other retail shops, and popular online platforms. To sweeten the deal, early buyers can grab up to Rs. 15,000 cashback with eligible Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards and take advantage of zero-down-payment finance plans.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition: Specifications and features

Talking about the specifications, the XPS 16 will come with a 16-inch OLED touchscreen at 3.2K resolution, which further offers a refresh rate that jumps from 20Hz up to 120Hz. The screen can hit 1,000 nits of brightness, carries the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 tag, and covers the entire DCI-P3 colour gamut. Dell ships it factory-calibrated to Delta E below 2, and it is Pantone Validated, so colour accuracy is spot on.

Inside, Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform powers everything, giving you a Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 6,144 cores and a Grace CPU that goes up to 20 cores. There’s support for up to 128GB of unified memory and as much as 2TB of blazing-fast TLC NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage.

Dell says this unified memory setup easily takes on huge AI models, intricate 3D scenes, and complex 8K video editing. Real-time ray tracing, DLSS, and hardware-accelerated 4:2:2 video encoding and decoding are all supported.

Connectivity, software and battery

For ports, you get three USB4 Type-C ports (with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery), an HDMI 2.1b slot, a full-size card reader, and a universal audio jack. The XPS 16 can hook up to three external monitors, and you can charge it using any of its USB-C ports.

On the software side, it supports GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, ComfyUI, Cursor, and top creative tools like Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere. The battery clocks in at 99Wh, and Dell includes a 130W USB Type-C charger. The chassis is all aluminum, and the laptop is just 17.8mm thick.

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