Crossbeats Launches Ignite S4 smartwatch at INR 4,999

Crossbeats, an Indian consumer technology brand has announced its recent addition in the smartwatch segment named Ignite S4. The news smartwatch is the upgrade to its predecessor (Ignite 3) and is exclusively available on the official website of the company at an INR 4,999.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats said, “In addition to donning an industry-leading display, our latest smartwatch comes with a few all-new health-related features like Blood Glucose tracking. Alongside health, adequate attention has been paid to the lifestyle element associated with smartwatches. Ignite S4 allows location sharing and is completely voice assistant enabled. Upping the ante as compared to its predecessor, the timepiece offers split-screen display, triple theme and customizable widgets.”

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.8-inch IPS HD display, 3D curved screen and comes with colour variants – Forest green, Oxford blue, and Coal-black. Crossbeats Ignite S4 comes with 18 primary watch faces along with an in-built Multisport training feature. This comes just months after the homegrown consumer technology brand launched the Ignite Pro series, which comprised Ignite S3 Pro - an industry-first affordable Bluetooth calling smartwatch with split-screen and wallet features - and Ignite Pro - an entry-level smartwatch with the biggest screen in the segment.