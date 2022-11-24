Companies to prevent cybersecurity fraud during this Black Friday Sale

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Black Friday Sale

The world has changed in the wake of rapid digital adoption across industries. However, this evolution has also brought about new threats, leading to growing cyberattacks. As a result, collaborating with cybersecurity firms is more critical than ever to ensure business continuity. Here are a few companies which can help you safeguard from digital fraud during the Black Friday Sales to help you with smooth shopping experience:

Noventiq

Noventiq (the brand name of Cyprus-registered Softline Holding plc) is a global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, which has been headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors alongside its own services and solutions.

Barracuda

Barracuda has been working towards making the world a safer place by delivering access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. It protects email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt to our customer's journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda, the company claims.

SCS Tech

SCS Tech specializes in creating and managing optimum security solutions that are in line with clients' requirements. The organisation strives to enhance network and system security through ongoing inspections, keeping in mind that cybersecurity is the cornerstone of any business. It believes that a company’s security posture must be considered from the outset and go beyond mere prevention. With this perspective, the company monitors detect and responds to security problems with 24/7 rapid response and remediation services.

Arete

Working on the front lines of thousands of ransomware attacks and some of the largest nation-state attacks, Arete combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with data and software engineers. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrimes to positively impact the collective defence of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and give back to the communities they serve. They leverage the intelligence and lessons from their breach investigations to help law enforcement, non-profit agencies, and governments to be more effective in their efforts to combat cybercrime.

Amit Relan, Founder and CEO of mFilterIt said, “Whopping $70 Billion worth of global ad frauds call for some serious detection and prevention measures. The post-pandemic redirection of ad spending towards rather engaging formats like OTT, social media and mobile apps has further raised the percentage of malicious invasions, which anchors the need for digital advertising fraud elimination. There is a moderate level of awareness among advertisers about invalid traffic and the sources they come from. So, this Ad Fraud Awareness Week, mFilterIt takes the initiative of educating advertisers and helping them develop a strong understanding of Full-Funnel Analysis, which enables the detection of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic invading through fraudulent techniques like Click Injection, SDK Spoofing, Cookie Stuffing, and Device Farm Setup. Upholding ‘Adding Trust To Digital’ we strongly believe in building a safe digital advertising ecosystem.”

