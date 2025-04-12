CMF Phone 2 Pro set to arrive with charge in the box, confirms Nothing India head Nothing is following major smartphone companies like Google and Samsung in omitting chargers from retail boxes. The company will launch the Phone 2 Pro on April 28.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India on April 28 at 6:30 PM. In anticipation of this event, Akis Evangelidis, the head of Nothing India, has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will indeed come with a charging adapter included in the box. Evangelidis made this announcement in response to a request from a user asking the company to provide the adapter along with the device. He replied to the post that said, “Please give charger in the box please please only Nothing can do it. we really need it”. Evangelidis acknowledged the feedback, saying, “We heard you my man - giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India”.

Notably, major smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have not included charging adapters in their retail packaging, opting instead to only provide a charging cable. Nothing had initially followed this trend by omitting the adapter from its sales package, but that is about to change with the introduction of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

This upcoming smartphone will be available on Flipkart. Additionally, Nothing is expected to unveil three other products on the same day, likely including the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro specifications

While detailed specifications for the CMF Phone 2 Pro have yet to be released, a teaser has revealed the design of its back panel. It features plastic edges and a screw that secures the redesigned rear. The image showcases a glossy rear with a matte finish, adorned with the CMF by Nothing logo in the bottom left corner. There are high hopes that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will build upon the features of its predecessor, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience.

In the meantime, Nothing has rolled out an exciting update for its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. This update introduces a new feature called Camera Capture, which simplifies the process of capturing important information using the smartphone’s camera. With this functionality, users can take a picture of text, and the phone will automatically recognize and extract the details for them.

ALSO READ: Google unveils why it changed Pixel 9a design and what's new in it