Christmas 2025: Best tech gifts under Rs 1,000 for friends and colleagues If you are searching for affordable presents for your peers, here is a curated list of the best tech gifts you can buy today for less than Rs 1,000.

New Delhi:

Christmas will be celebrated across India and around the world on December 25th. To mark the occasion, people traditionally exchange gifts with their near and dear ones. In many offices, the "Secret Santa" tradition is a popular way to celebrate, where colleagues exchange anonymous gifts.

If you are looking for a thoughtful tech gift under Rs 1,000 for a colleague, friend, or family member, here is a curated list of budget-friendly options:

1. JioTag Go

The JioTag Go is a "lost and found" tracker that integrates seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device network. It helps users keep track of their belongings via the Google Find My Device app and features a loud 120dB built-in speaker to help locate items quickly.

Price: Rs 999 on Amazon

2. Realme Buds T01

These earbuds are an excellent choice for music lovers on a budget. Equipped with Bluetooth V5.4 and a powerful 13mm Dynamic Bass Driver, they offer rich sound and AI-powered noise cancellation for clear calls. A quick 10-minute charge provides 120 minutes of playback, making them perfect for busy professionals.

Price: Rs 899 on Amazon

3. Ambrane 360° Rotating Mobile Stand

This versatile mobile stand offers a full 360-degree rotation and adjustable viewing angles from 0 to 90 degrees. Its sturdy build and secure grip ensure your device stays safe, while its collapsible design makes it highly portable for travel or office use.

Price: Rs 299 on Amazon

4. Portronics Comfipad Glow

Ideal for gamers or those looking to brighten up their desk, the Comfipad Glow is an oversized gaming mouse pad. It features 14 customizable RGB lighting modes, a soft microfiber surface for smooth tracking, and a 1.8m detachable cable. Its large size comfortably accommodates both a mouse and a keyboard.