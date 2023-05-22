'National safety risk': China bans Micron chips in key infrastructure amid escalation of US clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP China bans Micron chips in key infrastructure amid escalation of US clash

China on Monday prohibited the sale of Micron Technology’s items, guaranteeing that the US memory chip organisation represented a "national safety risk", a statement the US Commerce Department disproved as having "no basis in fact", in a heightening of the innovation battle between the world's two biggest economies.

The nation's cyberspace regulator indicated that key infrastructure projects in the world's second-largest economy will not include the products of the company.

It is China's most significant move against a US chip maker, as tensions increase between Beijing and Washington.

According to a statement released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), "The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security."

The US Commerce Department made an assertion saying it "firmly opposes restrictions that have no basis in fact", calling the Micron administration and later "raids and targeting of other American firms" conflicting with Beijing's expressed obligation to an open market and straightforward administrative system.

The department stated, using the acronym for People's Republic of China, "We will engage directly with PRC authorities to detail our position and clarify their action."

Micron said in an email on Monday that it knew about Beijing's choice and assessing its next steps. " We look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities," the organisation said.

At the end of March, the Cyber Security Review Office under the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), said that it was looking into Micron products. However, it didn't say which products it was looking at or how it was looking at them.

