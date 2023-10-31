ChatGPT achieves 23 million downloads milestone and rising app revenue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI and totally operates on artificial intelligence has reportedly achieved a remarkable growth in revenue and downloads. As per the reports, the platform reached around 3.9 million downloads in its first month.

Later, in June 2023 the chatbot exceeded 15.1 million downloads, which demonstrated its widespread popularity.

ChatGPT: Huge mobile usage

ChatGPT’s mobile app version has seen exponential growth with a surge in monthly active users from 1.34 million in May 2023 to a striking 38.88 million by September 2023 (and that is not even a year’s time).

AI chatbot market

ChatGPT's mobile app has outperformed much of the AI chatbot market in terms of consumer spending. It started with USD 352,929 (which is around Rs 2,93,81,622) in revenue during its launch month and has since soared to USD 1.98 million (which is around Rs 16,48,34,700) by September and almost USD 2.39 million by October 24.

OpenAI's Astonishing Revenue

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is set to make an astounding $1.3 billion (which is around Rs 1,08,22,48,05,000) in revenue this year, according to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed AI chatbot is witnessing rapid growth and has generated more than USD 100 million per month, a 30% increase when compared to the previous year, totalling around $28 million.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, Siemens collaborates to launch AI project

OpenAI is in the process of raising funds

OpenAI is stated to be in the process of raising funds at an estimated valuation which will be around USD 80 billion to USD 90 billion.

ALSO READ: How iPhone users can now enjoy 31-person group calls on WhatsApp

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News