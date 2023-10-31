Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. ChatGPT achieves 23 million downloads milestone and rising app revenue

ChatGPT achieves 23 million downloads milestone and rising app revenue

ChatGPT has reportedly experienced significant growth in both downloads and revenue. In its debut month, the platform garnered approximately 3.9 million downloads and reached 38.88 million by September 2023.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 16:53 IST
ChatGPT
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI and totally operates on artificial intelligence has reportedly achieved a remarkable growth in revenue and downloads. As per the reports, the platform reached around 3.9 million downloads in its first month.

Later, in June 2023 the chatbot exceeded 15.1 million downloads, which demonstrated its widespread popularity.

ChatGPT: Huge mobile usage

ChatGPT’s mobile app version has seen exponential growth with a surge in monthly active users from 1.34 million in May 2023 to a striking 38.88 million by September 2023 (and that is not even a year’s time).

AI chatbot market

ChatGPT's mobile app has outperformed much of the AI chatbot market in terms of consumer spending. It started with USD 352,929 (which is around Rs 2,93,81,622) in revenue during its launch month and has since soared to USD 1.98 million (which is around Rs 16,48,34,700) by September and almost USD 2.39 million by October 24.

OpenAI's Astonishing Revenue

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is set to make an astounding $1.3 billion (which is around Rs 1,08,22,48,05,000) in revenue this year, according to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed AI chatbot is witnessing rapid growth and has generated more than USD 100 million per month, a 30% increase when compared to the previous year, totalling around $28 million.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, Siemens collaborates to launch AI project

Related Stories
ChatGPT can now speak and listen: Know-how

ChatGPT can now speak and listen: Know-how

OpenAI resolves key issue in ChatGPT's functionality: Check details here

OpenAI resolves key issue in ChatGPT's functionality: Check details here

ChatGPT-4's personal narrative generation holds potential for more effective psychotherapy: Study

ChatGPT-4's personal narrative generation holds potential for more effective psychotherapy: Study

DALL-E 3 by OpenAI integrated into Microsoft's Bing chat: Know more

DALL-E 3 by OpenAI integrated into Microsoft's Bing chat: Know more

Groundbreaking AI tool empowers scientific exploration

Groundbreaking AI tool empowers scientific exploration

ChatGPT unveils Polymathic AI- a revolutionary tool for scientific exploration

ChatGPT unveils Polymathic AI- a revolutionary tool for scientific exploration

Study reveals ChatGPT's potential to outperform doctors in depression treatment

Study reveals ChatGPT's potential to outperform doctors in depression treatment

OpenAI's latest update: Internet browsing now LIVE in ChatGPT

OpenAI's latest update: Internet browsing now LIVE in ChatGPT

OpenAI expands features for ChatGPT Plus members in the latest beta

OpenAI expands features for ChatGPT Plus members in the latest beta

OpenAI is in the process of raising funds 

OpenAI is stated to be in the process of raising funds at an estimated valuation which will be around USD 80 billion to USD 90 billion.

ALSO READ: How iPhone users can now enjoy 31-person group calls on WhatsApp

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News