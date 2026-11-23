OpenAI is rolling out a fresh look for its ChatGPT mobile app, and the main highlight is the new ‘Dots’ tab. Dots are AI agents that handle tasks behind the scenes, and now they have got their own spot in the app. The update also brings a new navigation bar at the bottom, split into three main sections:

Home

Dots

Explore

All these changes are really meant to make the app easier to use, so userss do not have to dig through endless menus to find what they need.

Make Dots more useful

OpenAI is pushing hard to make Dots more useful, adding custom instructions and messaging support lately. With this update, you can jump straight into conversations with your AI agents right from the app. No more hunting around.

New navigation

The Home tab is maybe the most familiar, as it is where you start fresh conversations, just like before.

The Dots tab gives you direct access to your AI-powered helpers.

If someone use them for tasks, this makes things way simpler.

Then there is the Explore tab, which pulls together all the extra ChatGPT features:

Codex

Images

Projects

Plugins

Space

Finance

Sites

Health

Scheduled tasks

Customise the navigation bar at the bottom: New addition

A new feature which seem to be attracting the user’s eye is the customise the navigation bar at the bottom.

How does it work?

Say you always need quick access to certain tools, like Projects or Finance. Just hold down on the tool in Explore, hit ‘Pin to tab bar,’ and you’re set. If you run out of room, you can swap out pinned shortcuts for new ones. And if you change your mind later, just unpin them.

Redesigning gets easy with

If you like redesign, then OpenAI has got your back.

Thibault Sottiaux, head of Codex and ChatGPT, said you can switch back to the old interface through Settings. Look for ‘New ChatGPT Design’ for easy fix.

New interface and new experiences

OpenAI is giving early access to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, but only those 18 and up in regions where Dots are supported. Some ChatGPT Plus users can try it too, but not everybody right away.

There are some countries left out for now like the EEA, UK, Switzerland, and South Korea- who did not make the cut in this first wave.

And there is a short list of devices that will not see the redesign just yet, like- iPhone SE, iPhone Duo, and iPad.

If you do not see the update yet, then check if you have actually got the latest app version. OpenAI’s Help Centre has more info if you need it.

Overall, OpenAI is making the ChatGPT app a lot more flexible and user-friendly and adding Dots are definitely getting a bigger role.

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