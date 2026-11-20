OpenAI looks like it is stepping into the smartphone game, and the latest supply chain rumours say the company has picked a manufacturing partner. Apparently, they have placed orders with FIH Mobile, a Foxconn subsidiary, to put together their upcoming phone. This device is expected to focus heavily on AI, letting people interact with ChatGPT and similar services in a whole new way – integrating both hardware and software for a deeper experience.

So, in case these reports are correct, then the phone could land anytime later in 2027 or 2028. OpenAI has not yet officially said anything.

OpenAI smartphone: Foxconn subsidiary reportedly gets assembly order

China’s Securities Times cited supply-chain sources who claim FIH Mobile has already landed the OpenAI phone assembly contract. That is not shocking, considering FIH Mobile, trading as 02038.HK on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is Foxconn’s branch dedicated to designing and building smartphones and other electronics. Foxconn, of course, is famous for making iPhones for Apple, so they know their way around high-profile gadgets.

Meanwhile, Cailian Press adds more detail, saying OpenAI aims to launch this phone in late 2027 or 2028. A handful of well-known Apple suppliers:

Luxshare Precision

Lingyi iTech

AAC Technologies

They are pegged as potential component providers, each expected to play a role in different parts of the manufacturing.

OpenAI phone could feature custom MediaTek chipset

When it comes to the guts of the smartphone, early reports hinted at custom chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm, with Luxshare possibly handling system design and manufacturing. Back in April, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted mass production of the processors would start in 2028.

But by May, he would change his tune, saying that OpenAI was speeding things up, and mass production might start in the first half of 2027. Kuo thinks the phone could use a tweaked version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 chipset, produced with TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. Still, none of those details has been confirmed by the company yet.

OpenAI and Foxconn actually have a history together

Both the companies teamed up last year to work on AI data centre hardware. Foxconn’s Chairman Young Liu said in October the companies were talking about more joint projects, but neither has officially said those talks involve an AI-powered phone.

If OpenAI really does launch this rumoured phone, expect something different. Instead of following the usual smartphone formula, they want to make AI agents the heart of the experience: handling tasks and pulling together actions from all kinds of services.

But as for the design, specs, pricing, and release date, nobody knows yet.

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