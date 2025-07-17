Centre pushes for social media regulation, citing 'constant monitoring' in Karnataka HC X Corp case X has filed a case in Karnataka High Court against the content takedown directives. X stated that blocking orders should only be issued through due process.

New Delhi:

The Centre informed the Karnataka High Court about the urgent need for regulation in the digital space. The argument was made during a hearing on the X Corp (formerly Twitter) case regarding content takedown directives. This need arose from the constant surveillance by social media, the rising incidents of cybercrime, and the evolving threat landscape. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Union Government, argued that internet intermediaries like X must act responsibly and cannot claim the same constitutional rights as individual citizens.

The hearing, presided over by Justice N Nagaprasanna, involved X Corp’s challenge to the applicability of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. X Corp had previously contended that Section 79(3)(b), often cited to justify takedown directives, could not serve as an independent source of executive power to block content. They maintained that blocking orders should only be issued through due process under Section 69A in conjunction with the IT Rules, rather than through direct instructions under Section 79.

Extent of digital surveillance

Mehta highlighted the extent of digital surveillance. He stated that even smart TVs equipped with cameras could serve as potential surveillance tools. He noted that many public figures request visitors to leave their phones outside because these devices function as recorders. He expressed concern about the continuous monitoring by social media.

Additionally, Mehta commented on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence. He acknowledged it as a developmental boon but also as a potential hazard. Mehta emphasised that legal frameworks need to evolve to address the threats posed by technological advancements.

Protection under Article 19

While dismissing X Corp's claim of enjoying rights under Article 19, which pertains to freedom of speech and expression, Mehta declared that such protections are exclusively for individuals and not for platforms.

He referred to X as merely a notice board, asserting that only those who post content can claim protections under Article 19. He also mentioned that the Supreme Court had clarified, in the case of Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, that content on public platforms can be regulated in the public interest.

Safe harbour

Regarding intermediary liability, Mehta referred to Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021, which mandates intermediaries to remove unlawful content upon receiving notification from the government or the court. He explained that non-compliance results in the loss of ‘safe harbour,’ which is a legal immunity provided under Section 79 of the IT Act.

He clarified that Section 79 is not a penal provision but rather a protective exception that intermediaries forfeit if they ignore legal notices. He argued that one cannot claim exemption without accountability.

The bench acknowledged that digital platforms are purposely designed to enhance user engagement through algorithmic preference, raising questions about the neutrality of intermediaries. The case is scheduled to be heard again on July 18.

