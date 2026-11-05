Canva lays off 1271 employees and cuts 22 per cent workforce in major restructuring

Canva just announced a big shake-up for its team by laying off around 22 per cent of its staff. The company is letting go of around 1,271 people working worldwide for the company, as they have been asked to move. The company said that this is all about getting ready for its next stage of growth after a tough year that saw business slow down for the first time in a decade.

Melanie Perkins, CEO of Canva, has called this the hardest decision Canva has made in its 13-year run, telling employees that the news was in a memo she later shared publicly. She said that they looked at ways to avoid cuts, but realised that the smaller tweaks would not cut it.

The restructuring goes beyond just trimming headcount. Canva has been merging its Product, Growth, and Platform teams into a single group, which further aims at leaner teams with more responsibility and faster response times. They are slicing through layers of management, cutting some of the niche specialisations, and want teams to own more of what they do.

Sydney is set to become the main base for more of Canva’s product teams and certain roles that need tighter collaboration. Anyone asked to relocate will get support through the move. And for everyone else, more changes are coming, starting January 2027, most hybrid workers will need to be in the office two or three days a week, depending on where they are.

For those who are leaving, for them Canva is offering at least 6-months’ salary plus statutory entitlements, no matter where staff are based. They are also waiving the 1-year vesting cliff for recent hires, letting everyone leaving keep their company MacBooks, and adding a year of LinkedIn Premium, career coaching, and interview prep.

Also, in places where Canva covers healthcare, outgoing staff will keep those benefits for a year. Employee assistance is not stopping either, as Canva Care stays in place for any employee and their family for a full 12 months after departure.

Overall, Canva is trying to regroup and refocus for what comes next, but for a big chunk of its team, this is tough news.

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