Cannot afford an iPhone or MacBook? Apple may soon let you rent one for up to 3 years

New Delhi:

Apple is gearing up to let you rent an iPhone or MacBook, so you will not have to shell out the full price all at once. Prices on Apple devices keep climbing, but soon you’ll have another option: the company’s rumored Apple Upgrade programme. It’s basically a leasing system—for a monthly fee, you get the device, and at the end of the term, you can upgrade, buy it outright, or just hand it back.

Apple upgrade could launch this month

The rollout looks close. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to launch Upgrade in the US on July 28, partnering with Klarna, a company that’s big in the “buy now, pay later” space. You’ll be able to sign up either online or at any Apple Store in the country. There’s no official announcement yet, but the pieces are lining up.

How Apple's leasing programme will work

Here’s what makes Apple Upgrade different: instead of dropping a lump sum or dealing with the usual financing plans, you make steady payments like you would with a car lease. When your lease ends, you get a few choices—return it, buy it, or swap for the latest model (sometimes with an extra fee). You can also pay it off early if you want, but again, expect possible fees for early upgrades or buyouts.

Lease duration will vary by device

Lease terms shift by device. The expected terms include:

iPhone: 24 months

Apple Watch: 24 months

Mac: 36 months

iPad: 36 months

Apple will run a soft credit check before you join the program, so you’ll need to clear that hurdle.

Lower monthly payments than existing financing

Apparently, the monthly payments under this program come out lower than Apple’s current installment plans. Apple even plans to phase out the standard iPhone Upgrade Program and some financing options when the new system goes live.

Some devices will not be eligible

Not every Apple product will reportedly qualify for the new leasing programme. According to the report, excluded devices include:

Apple Watch SE

Entry-level iPad

iPhone 16

MacBook Neo

You will not qualify if you are buying through Apple’s education or business programs. Another difference—AppleCare+ isn’t bundled in with the lease, so that’s an extra you’ll have to consider.

Could the upcoming iPhone 18 series be included?

There is also some buzz about timing. Apple’s got big phone launches coming soon. If Apple Upgrade starts as expected, you could lease an iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, or maybe even the first foldable iPhone (possibly “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra”). The standard iPhone 18 and a few other models might come later, but it’s a solid way to get in on the newest tech without a heavy upfront cost.

Could Apple upgrade come to India?

Currently , this program is just for the US. No rollout date for India or anywhere else yet. Still, if the programme takes off, Apple could bring it to more countries down the line. As always, until Apple says something official, treat these details as leaks—things might change last minute.

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