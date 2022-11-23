Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Follow us on Image Source : CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE 2 Call of Duty: Warzone 2

If you are a (COD) Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player, then you know how important is cash resource in the gameplay. Players can get cash by playing various missions in COD, completing different objectives, and by killing enemies. also, without cash during the gameplay, you will not be able to buy new weapons, equipment, and other useful items to win the game.

COD: Warzone 2 has a number of ways to earn cash. The easiest of all the ways is to complete objectives and play missions. Also, players can kill enemies for a small amount of money and could loot their bodies for more money as well. Here are a few ways to earn cash in the game.

One of the easiest ways to earn cash during the gameplay is by completing the matches. The player can make cash by playing the game in various modes, taking challenges and completing the in-game tutorials.

As mentioned above, the first way to earn cash is by playing games, taking challenges, playing matches, completing in-game tutorials and winning them. And the more matches you win the more cash you make during the gameplay. You can also make cash by can completing challenges which are given to you by the game itself- which could be redeemed after the which completion of the gameplay.

Another easy way to earn cash is by getting weapons in DMZ which is an in-game zone featuring a wide variety of weapons, attachments, and gear. Players could choose to equip their weapons with any available attachment, but they are limited to a primary weapon and a secondary weapon only.

The main aim of DMZ is to kill a maximum number of players during the gameplay which will enable them to get points and complete a number of missions which are possible- which are displayed on a leaderboard on the top of the map. The player who will complete the missions and successfully exits the map will win the game.

