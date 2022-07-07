BYJU's hires two ex-Amazon executive as Vice President: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : BYJUS' BYJU'S

BYJU's, an edtech platform has announced that the company has roped in two former Amazon executives named Sunil Sharma and Darshan Bhandari who will be focusing on the growth and enhancement of the learning products and solutions.

Sunil has been appointed as Vice President, Engineering - Student and Teacher Experience and Darshan has been appointed as the Vice-President, Engineering - BYJU's Tuition Centre and Devices.

In an official statement, Anil Goel, President - Technology, BYJU's, said : "I am delighted to welcome Sunil and Darshan as we continue to strengthen our tech foundation."

"While Sunil's expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster BYJU's ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve the student experience, Darshan will play a key role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes and helping us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals," he further added.

With a career spanning over 21 years, Sharma brings with him a proven track record of scaling technology teams across companies such as Amazon, Hewlett Packard, and AGT International. Meanwhile, Bhandari is a seasoned engineering leader and growth specialist with over 18 years of experience in technology innovation, building top talent and delivering world-class products across companies such as Amazon, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Amdocs.