Buyer's guide: What to check before buying an electric blanket To ensure the blanket's wiring system is safe and capable of preventing overheating, checking for safety certification is essential.

New Delhi:

Winter has begun, and people are flocking to the market to buy heaters, room heaters, and electric blankets. While the concept of electric blankets is still relatively new in India, many buyers find them to be a fantastic way to stay warm during the cold season. However, before purchasing, there are a few crucial things to keep in mind to ensure both safety and longevity.

Prioritise safety features

Always read the user manual before purchasing. For convenience and safety, look for an electric blanket with multiple temperature controls and an auto shut-off feature. Blankets with auto shut-off will automatically switch off after a set time, significantly reducing the risk of fire or overheating. Buying a blanket without this feature can be risky and is generally discouraged.

Check for safety certification and wiring quality

The blanket's wiring system must be safe to prevent overheating, and safety certification is key to confirming this. When purchasing an electric blanket, always check for BIS certification, the ISI mark, or any other recognised safety standard.

The internal wiring should be thick and strong so it doesn't bend or break with regular use. Remember that this is an electrical device you will have around you while you sleep, so you should never compromise on safety certification.

Consider efficiency and comfort

Electric blankets typically consume less electricity than traditional room heaters. If you are concerned about your electricity bill, consider a lower-wattage option.

When shopping for a blanket, be sure to check the quality of the wiring and fabric. The fabric should be lightweight, breathable, and comfortable against the skin.

Maintenance and care

Many electric blankets come with removable controllers. This simply means you can detach them and wash the blanket gently (usually by hand or on a delicate cycle). However, always remember: never fold the blanket after use, as this can permanently damage the internal wiring.

ALSO READ: Google launches 'Project Suncatcher' to harnessing solar power and cold background of space for AI