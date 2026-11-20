Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max just got a lot more affordable in India. Reliance Digital is selling both models at steep discounts, plus exchange deals that knock the prices down even further. If you trade in your old device and stack up all the offers, you can grab the iPhone 17 Pro for as little as Rs 54,990. The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 69,990.

When these phones first dropped in India, the prices were pretty steep. Now that the iPhone 18 Pro series is out, Apple pulled the earlier Pro models from its official site, but retailers like Reliance Digital still have them up for grabs.

(Image Source : RELIANCE DIGITAL)Reliance Digital

iPhone 17 Pro available for Rs 54,990

Right now, the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro, which originally cost Rs 1,34,900, is available for an effective price of Rs 54,990.

Here is how it breaks down: there is an in-store discount worth Rs 9,910, plus you can get up to Rs 55,000 off with a phone exchange, depending on the model you trade in.

Reliance Digital is also offering a Rs 10,000 extra exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 cashback. Add it all up, and you’re looking at total savings close to Rs 80,000, if you qualify for the offers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max also gets a major price cut

The iPhone 17 Pro Max gets a similar treatment.

It starts at Rs 69,990, a big drop from its original price of Rs 1,49,900.

The same package of deals applies: Rs 9,910 in-store discount, up to Rs 55,000 off on exchange, a Rs 10,000 bonus for trading in, and Rs 5,000 cashback.

Your final price depends on what device you are exchanging and if you are eligible for all the deals.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications

Both devices are packed with Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which is built on a 3nm process. They feature Super Retina XDR OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, so everything feels fast and smooth. Both come with triple 48MP rear camera and an 18MP front camera that supports Centre Stage, making video calls a breeze. They’re also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

With these price drops, the iPhone 17 Pro line suddenly looks much more appealing to anyone who wants a high-end Apple phone without paying full price.

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