Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
  Buy 1.5-ton split ACs with up to 53 per cent off on Amazon: Voltas, LG and Blue Star slash prices

Buy 1.5-ton split ACs with up to 53 per cent off on Amazon: Voltas, LG and Blue Star slash prices

As summer approaches, demand for air conditioners will increase, and prices may rise. This limited-time off-season discount is an excellent opportunity to purchase a high-quality Split AC at the lowest price.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 11, 2025 13:57 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 13:57 IST
Split AC
Image Source : FILE Split AC

As winter fades and temperatures start to rise, the demand for air conditioners is set to soar in the Indian market. So, in case you are planning to buy an AC, then now is the perfect time. Amazon has been offering huge discounts of up to 53 per cent on top-brand 1.5-ton split ACs- making it a great opportunity to grab the best deals before the peak summer season.

Top discounts on leading split AC brands

Amazon has come up with big price cuts on premium AC brands like Voltas, LG, Hitachi, Carrier, Blue Star, Haier, Daikin, and Whirlpool. Some of these ACs are available at almost half their original price, making them highly affordable. Here’s a look at the best deals:

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Features: Div Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter
  • Original Price: Rs 58,990
  • Discount: 37 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 36,990 (+ Rs 2,000 additional savings on bank offers)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q18JNXE3, White)

  • Features: 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
  • Original Price: Rs 78,990
  • Discount: 53 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 36,990

Whirlpool Supreme Cool Xpand 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Features: 10-Year Compressor Warranty
  • Original Price: Rs 71,900
  • Discount: 47 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 37,950 (Additional Rs 2,000 savings on select bank cards)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Features: 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, Anti-Dust Filter
  • Original Price: Rs 75,990
  • Discount: 48 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 39,650 (+ Rs 2,000 off with bank offers)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (R32, White)

  • Original Price: Rs 67,790
  • Discount: 48 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 34,990 (Rs 32,990 with bank offers)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (183 Vectra Elegant)

  • Features: Anti-Dust Filter (Non-Inverter AC)
  • Original Price: Rs 67,999
  • Discount: 50 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 34,250

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (IA518FLU, White)

  • Original Price: Rs 70,000
  • Discount: 44 per cent
  • Deal Price: Rs 38,990 (Available at Rs 2,477 EMI per month)

So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly option for this summer, with latest features, you may visit the Amazon India store and explore the deals, before they expire.

ALSO READ: This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

ALSO READ: Buy Apple iPhone 15 256GB at Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Know-how

