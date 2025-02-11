Buy 1.5-ton split ACs with up to 53 per cent off on Amazon: Voltas, LG and Blue Star slash prices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Split AC

As winter fades and temperatures start to rise, the demand for air conditioners is set to soar in the Indian market. So, in case you are planning to buy an AC, then now is the perfect time. Amazon has been offering huge discounts of up to 53 per cent on top-brand 1.5-ton split ACs- making it a great opportunity to grab the best deals before the peak summer season.

Top discounts on leading split AC brands

Amazon has come up with big price cuts on premium AC brands like Voltas, LG, Hitachi, Carrier, Blue Star, Haier, Daikin, and Whirlpool. Some of these ACs are available at almost half their original price, making them highly affordable. Here’s a look at the best deals:

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Features: Div Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter

Original Price: Rs 58,990

Discount: 37 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 36,990 (+ Rs 2,000 additional savings on bank offers)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q18JNXE3, White)

Features: 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Original Price: Rs 78,990

Discount: 53 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 36,990

Whirlpool Supreme Cool Xpand 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Features: 10-Year Compressor Warranty

Original Price: Rs 71,900

Discount: 47 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 37,950 (Additional Rs 2,000 savings on select bank cards)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Features: 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, Anti-Dust Filter

Original Price: Rs 75,990

Discount: 48 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 39,650 (+ Rs 2,000 off with bank offers)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (R32, White)

Original Price: Rs 67,790

Discount: 48 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 34,990 (Rs 32,990 with bank offers)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (183 Vectra Elegant)

Features: Anti-Dust Filter (Non-Inverter AC)

Original Price: Rs 67,999

Discount: 50 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 34,250

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (IA518FLU, White)

Original Price: Rs 70,000

Discount: 44 per cent

Deal Price: Rs 38,990 (Available at Rs 2,477 EMI per month)

So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly option for this summer, with latest features, you may visit the Amazon India store and explore the deals, before they expire.

