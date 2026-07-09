BSNL Satellite Phone launched at Rs 134166: Built for defence, disaster response and adventure travel

BSNL has launched a new satellite phone that aims at keeping users connected. The state-owned telecom operator has introduced a satellite-based communication solution designed for areas with limited or no cellular coverage.
Developing story...
BSNL has launched a new satellite phone that aims at keeping users connected. The state-owned telecom operator has introduced a satellite-based communication solution designed for areas with limited or no cellular coverage.
Developing story...
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