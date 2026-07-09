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BSNL Satellite Phone launched at Rs 134166: Built for defence, disaster response and adventure travel

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

BSNL has introduced its Satellite Phone in India, offering communication beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks. Designed as a lifeline for remote and challenging environments, the satellite phone provides crystal-clear voice calls, SOS emergency support, rugged durability and more.

BSNL SATELLITE PHONE
BSNL SATELLITE PHONE Image Source : BSNL/X post
New Delhi:

BSNL has launched a new satellite phone that aims at keeping users connected. The state-owned telecom operator has introduced a satellite-based communication solution designed for areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

 

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