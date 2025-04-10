BSNL's new affordable plan offers 70GB, up to 210GB rollover and free calls BSNL has once again increased competition for private telecom companies by introducing an affordable postpaid plan. If you use a lot of data, this BSNL plan is sure to make you happy.

Since private telecom companies have raised their recharge plan prices, BSNL has observed an increase in its customer base. In recent months, a significant number of new users have opted for the government-run company in search of more affordable options. Concurrently, BSNL is enhancing its network and recharge offerings to attract additional customers. Private firms are facing increased competition as BSNL introduces new plans that may impact their market presence.

BSNL is recognised in the telecom sector for its affordable recharge plans. The company has a reputation for providing long validity, unlimited calling, and data benefits at competitive rates. Its recent plans have affected private companies' performance. Consumers seeking budget-friendly data plans may find relief with BSNL's offerings.

BSNL provides a range of plans featuring long validity periods, distinguishing itself in the industry with the largest selection of such options. The company serves millions of mobile users with plans lasting 70, 45, 150, 160, 180, 336, 365, and even 425 days. Their newest plan includes high-speed data at a low price point.

BSNL Rs 399 plan

The recent Rs 399 recharge plan from BSNL within its postpaid lineup has garnered attention. This plan offers 70GB of data each month and includes a data rollover option that allows up to 210GB to be carried over. This offer is available exclusively for postpaid users and also includes free calling and additional benefits. With a daily cost of approximately Rs 13, BSNL’s plan provides 70GB of data with rollover benefits, a feature that may not be matched by private companies.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a significant investment of Rs 61,000 crore to provide 5G technology to BSNL, a state-owned telecommunications company. This funding allows BSNL to begin offering 5G services soon. With this allocation, BSNL will have access to essential radio frequencies, including special bands that are crucial for delivering high-speed internet and improved connectivity that 5G promises.

