BSNL's new 54-day 4G plan offers more than just free calls, leaving Jio, Airtel skeptical

Since Jio, Airtel, and Vi increased their recharge plans, BSNL has seen an increase in its popularity. Many mobile users have switched to BSNL to escape the expensive recharge plans of private companies. BSNL is now competing by constantly introducing new offers to match Jio and Airtel. After the private companies hiked their recharge plans, BSNL updated its offerings, continuing to provide plans at the old prices. BSNL has introduced a recharge plan that offers various benefits in one package, raising the stakes for private companies. The plan that has garnered attention is the Rs 347 plan.

This recharge plan provides customers with a 54-day validity. No other company offers such long validity at this price. Here are all the details you need to know about this recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 347 recharge plan

With this plan, customers enjoy unlimited free calling to any network for 54 days, along with the benefit of 100 free SMS per day to any network. This plan also includes a generous 165GB data, providing 3GB of daily data and an additional 3GB for free.

Additionally, BSNL offers free subscriptions to Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon, Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, and Lystn Podcast with this plan, making it even more appealing to users. With so many benefits in a single plan, BSNL's offering has created a significant challenge for Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Meanwhile, after BSNL, MTNL users are also going to get superfast connectivity soon. BSNL is currently upgrading its mobile towers, and at the same time, MTNL, the state-owned telecom company present in Delhi and Mumbai, is also going to provide 4G service soon. Additionally, the government company is planning to start its 5G service soon. The Department of Telecommunications has initiated testing of MTNL's 5G service. They have shared a screenshot of the testing of MTNL's 5G service from their official handle, where MTNL's 5G network can be seen.

