BSNL Rs 799 broadband plan gets 13-month validity, 150Mbps speed and OTT benefits: Details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL), a government-owned telecom service provider in India, has announced an offer for its broadband customers. The offer gives 13 months of service when customers pay for one year. The broadband speed will go up to 150 Mbps along with unlimited voice calls and free access to 25 OTT applications. This plan will benefit customers who choose the Rs 799 broadband plan and pay for a full year.

Furthermore, BSNL still offers a Rs 2,399 prepaid plan that lasts 365 days. It gives voice calls and 2GB of high‑speed data each day. Here are the details of both broadband plans.

BSNL Broadband Offer: 13 months of validity for 12 months' payment

BSNL announced the broadband offer on its X account. With this offer, if you subscribe to the Rs 799 broadband plan and pay for 12 months in advance, you will get 13 months of service.

The plan offers speeds up to 150Mbps and unlimited voice calls across India. It also gives access to 25 OTT apps via the company’s BiTV app so you can watch entertainment during the plan’s duration.

The broadband comes with a data limit of 4,000 GB under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). When you use up this limit, the speed drops to 10Mbps.

The extra month means annual subscribers get one month of service without paying again. You should check the offer’s eligibility, payment rules and whether it is available in your area before you sign up.

BSNL Rs 2,399 prepaid plan offers 365 days of validity

Besides the broadband promotion, BSNL offers a Rs 2,399 prepaid plan for customers who want long‑term service. The plan lasts 365 days, so you do not need to recharge each month.

Subscribers get voice calls across India with free national roaming. The plan also gives 100 SMS messages each day and 2GB of high‑speed data every day.

That adds up to 730 GB of high‑speed data during the 365 days. When the daily data is used up speeds drop according to the plan’s terms.

Which BSNL plan should you choose?

The two offers meet different needs. The Rs 799 broadband plan is good for families who want home internet, unlimited calls and OTT entertainment. Paying for a year gives you one month of service.

The Rs 2,399 prepaid plan is for users who want a year‑long recharge, with daily data and calls. You should compare your connectivity needs. Check the latest terms before picking one.

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