BSNL launches CinemaPlus OTT service for its broadband customers | Know price, plans and other details

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its new over-the-top (OTT) service called Cinemaplus for its customers. The BSNL has launched Cinemaplus in collaboration with Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicOn, to offer affordable and high-value OTT entertainment options.

Trying to keep up with private players like Jio Cinema, the government-owned telecom service provider has announced several new OTT packs that users can purchase and enjoy their favourite TV shows and movies. However, this is not BSNL's first push into the OTT market; it recently rebranded its prior platform, YuppTv, which was available at Rs 249 per month. The upgraded Cinemaplus offers a wide range of plans for users to choose from as per their needs.

BSNL Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment packs

The telecom service provider is offering three plans to users based on different combinations of OTT services. The base plan starts at Rs 49 and goes all the way to Rs 249. Customers can choose from three packs with different content combinations, enjoy a unified interface, and benefit from unlimited entertainment.

Details about BSNL Cinemaplus packs:

The base plan, which was earlier priced at Rs 99, is now priced at Rs 49 and offers ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate, and EpicOn.

The Cinemaplus full pack includes Zee4 Premium, SonyLiv Premium YuppTV and Hotstar. The plan costs Rs 199.

The premium pack costs Rs 249 and offers Zee5 Premium, SonyLiv Premium, YuppTV, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate, and Hotstar.

How to access content?

To be able to access content on Cinemaplus, users with an active BSNL Fiber connection can activate one of the plans available as per their need, which will be linked to the registered phone number that can be used for accessing the content on the platform.

