BSNL installs 93,450 new 4G towers, posts Rs 280 crore profit in Q4 The government telecom company, BSNL, has installed over 93,000 new 4G mobile towers. BSNL has also reported a profit of Rs 280 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

BSNL has set an ambitious goal of installing 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers to enhance connectivity. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the government-owned telecom company has already made 93,450 of these towers operational. Speaking during the theme launch of the India Mobile Congress, the Minister shared this update regarding BSNL's commercial 4G rollout. Furthermore, he mentioned that the company is gearing up to begin trials for its 5G service as early as next month. While BSNL has seen a continuous decline in its user base due to the superior network services provided by private telecom companies, there has been a recent uptick in subscribers.

This change is largely due to the rising costs of recharge plans from private operators over the past year. On the occasion of the theme launch event held in New Delhi on Monday, May 26, the Union Minister remarked, "We have successfully installed 93,450 towers, but there’s still quite a distance to cover. We're committed to reaching our objectives".

BSNL reported a profit of Rs 280 crore

BSNL has also announced a profit of Rs 280 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, indicating its second consecutive quarterly profit. The company highlighted that this achievement came after posting a loss of Rs 849 crore during the same period the previous year. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed that this marked the first instance in 18 years of back-to-back quarterly net profits, emphasising that these were not just operating profits or positive margins, but net profits for two consecutive quarters since 2007.

In the third quarter, BSNL had reported a profit after tax of Rs 262 crore. The firm noted that its loss for FY25 had decreased to Rs 2,247 crore, from Rs 5,370 crore in FY24, thanks to its back-to-back profitable quarters.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi attributed the significant turnaround to professional management, government support, and a relentless focus on both revenue growth and cost management, stating that BSNL is not only being revived but redefined.

Furthermore, the company's operating revenue for FY25 saw an increase of 7.8 percent, rising to Rs 20,841 crore from Rs 19,330 crore in FY24. Ravi stated that through disciplined cost control and accelerated deployment of 4G and 5G technologies, BSNL was confident of maintaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to all Indians.

He added that rather than pursuing profits as the primary objective, BSNL aimed to redefine excellence in telecom public service, believing that consistent dedication to providing excellent service, reaching underserved areas, and innovating for inclusivity would eventually lead to profits as a natural byproduct of their efforts.

Inputs from PTI