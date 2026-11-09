BSNL brings new 365-day plan with 730GB data and unlimited calls under Rs 2500: Details here

BSNL, a leading telecom player in India, is reportedly selling a prepaid plan for people who would rather recharge once a year than every month. Priced at Rs 2,399, the plan runs for 365 days and gives 2GB of high-speed data a day, unlimited voice calls across India, 100 SMS a day and free national roaming. If you use up the daily mobile data allowance, then the speed will drop under the plan's terms.

2,399 plan: Details

Here is what the Rs 2,399 plan includes for the users:

This plan will last for 365 days

The device offers 2GB of data a day, which adds up to 730GB across the year

Users will get unlimited calling across the nation.

There are no roaming charges for the plan, which means the phone could be used flawlessly anywhere in India without being charged a single extra penny

The plan offers 100 SMS per day

Rs 2,449 plan offers 15 extra days

BSNL has added 15 extra days of validity to its Rs 2,449 annual plan as a Diwali promotion.

The allowances match the cheaper plan, which offers unlimited calls, along with 2GB data per day and 100 SMS every day, or 730GB over 365 days before the extra days are counted.

Insurance on the Rs 2,449 plan

The Rs 2,449 plan further carries insurance.

Eligible subscribers get personal accident cover of Rs 1 lakh and cyber insurance of Rs 10,000.

The accident cover reportedly extends to road accidents, burns, snake bites, lightning strikes and electric shocks.

The cyber cover applies to eligible fraud incidents. Check the terms, eligibility rules and exclusions before you recharge, since both covers come with conditions.

Which recharge plan should you pick?

Both of the recently added recharge plans will cover a year of smooth call experience, with enough data and SMS to last. So, the choice comes down to the Rs 50 difference and what it buys, without extra days and insurance on the Rs 2,449 plan against the plain 365-day term of the Rs 2,399 plan.

So, in the festive season, try making the most by getting yourself a plan which could help you to enjoy every bit of possibility to help you save money, as well as have an expaneded validity- which could result in the best quality service at and exonomical price tag.

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