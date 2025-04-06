With 55 lakh new users, this is what BSNL is planning to offer the Indian telecom users The government-backed operator is improving services, celebrating April as 'Customer Service Month', and preparing to complete its 4G rollout by June 2025, with 5G launch plans also in place.

BSNL witnessed big growth, gains 55 lakh new customers in 6 months: BSNL, the government-owned telecom operator, is making a strong comeback in the Indian telecom sector. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament that BSNL has added 55 lakh new customers in just six months — a major boost for the company amid rising recharge costs from private telecom players. From June 2024 to February 2025, BSNL's subscriber base grew from 8.55 crore to 9.1 crore.

BSNL declares April as 'Customer Service Month'

To further improve services and customer satisfaction, BSNL has announced April 2025 as ‘Customer Service Month’. During this month-long initiative, BSNL will collect feedback from users across the country via its website and social media platforms. All BSNL circles and units will participate, and the feedback will be reviewed by the BSNL Chairman to implement quality improvements in services.

The main goal is to enhance mobile network performance and attract more users to BSNL’s broadband services. This step reflects the company’s renewed focus on customer-centric growth.

Big 4G expansion and 5G plans ahead

BSNL is also working rapidly to upgrade its network. The company has already installed around 80,000 4G towers and aims to reach 1 lakh towers by June 2025. These 4G towers are entirely made in India and are designed to be easily upgraded to 5G.

Once the 4G expansion is complete, BSNL plans to begin rolling out its indigenous 5G network, bringing faster and more reliable connectivity to users across India.

