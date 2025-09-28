Bought an iPhone on sale? 4 Checks to verify if it's genuine or fake The counterfeit iPhone market is booming, making it crucial to verify any recent purchase. If you bought your new iPhone during an online sale, you can easily determine whether it is genuine or fake using a few simple checks.

New Delhi:

The market for counterfeit iPhones has exploded in recent years, with fake devices flooding the market, especially during major shopping events like festival sales on Flipkart and Amazon. Recent reports indicate that the fake iPhone market is now worth millions of dollars.

If you have purchased a new iPhone, particularly during a deep sale, here are four simple, effective methods to verify its authenticity. While sophisticated counterfeits look nearly identical to the original, these checks will easily expose a fake.

1. Verify the IMEI and Serial Number

Every smartphone, iPhone or Android, has a unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number that is essential for device verification.

Find the IMEI: Check the sticker on the iPhone box, or dial $*#06\#$ on the phone's keypad.

Check for a Match: If the IMEI displayed on the phone does not match the number on the box, the iPhone you purchased is almost certainly a fake.

2. Confirm the Operating System (OS)

Genuine iPhones use Apple's proprietary iOS operating system. Counterfeit devices often run a modified version of Android designed to look like iOS.

Check the OS: Go to your iPhone's Settings.

Identify the Fake: Since the iOS user interface is distinct from Android and other mobile $\text{OS}$s, you should immediately be suspicious if the software looks unfamiliar or has Android-specific elements. If the phone is not running iOS, it is a fake.

3. Check the Authenticity on Apple’s Website

The most reliable way to check authenticity is through Apple's official coverage checker.

Visit the Website: Go to Apple's official Check Coverage page: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/?locale=en_IN

Enter Details: Input the device's Serial Number (found on the box or in Settings > General > About) and the required verification code (CAPTCHA).

Verify: If the serial number is invalid or shows information that doesn't match your device (e.g., a different model or purchase date), the phone is likely counterfeit.

4. Examine the External Design and Build

While this is the least definitive method, iPhones have a distinct look, design language, and premium build quality that differs significantly from most Android phones. Examine the device carefully for:

Materials: Does the frame feel cheap, flimsy, or plastic?

Logos and Text: Are the Apple logo or the text markings on the back slightly blurry or misaligned?

Buttons: Are the buttons wobbly or unresponsive?

