Boat to launch new smart ring in India at one-tenth the price of Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy Smart Ring at its Unpacked event on July 10. Now, homegrown Boat is all set to unveil its second smart ring in India. The company has confirmed the availability and some of the key features of the smart ring. As per the company, the upcoming smart ring will be available at an introductory price and will be cheaper than the Boat Smart Ring, which was launched in August last year in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Boat Smart Ring Active.

Boat Smart Ring Active India price and availability

The Boat Smart Ring Active will be available in three color options and five sizes. It is set to launch in India on July 20 and can be pre-booked starting from July 18 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Boat India website. The special launch price for the product is confirmed to be Rs. 2,999, and it will also come with a portable magnetic charging case. The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs approxiametly Rs 34,000 in India.

Boat Smart Ring Active features

The Boat Smart Ring Active will feature a stainless steel body and has been teased to support auto health monitoring. This includes tracking heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep, and stress levels through multiple sensors.

The existing Boat Smart Ring model enables navigation in short-form video apps, music playback, and camera controls. It offers up to seven days of battery life, has a 5ATM water resistance rating, and can be used to activate SOS calls.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes, ranging from five to 13, and comes with a sizing kit to help you choose the right fit from these options. It has 8MB of memory and is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor to detect irregular heart rhythms. Additionally, it includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer to provide wearers with insights into their well-being. The Galaxy Ring is compatible with the Samsung Health app.

