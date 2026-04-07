Bosch unveils Hitachi AC lineup for 2026 with AI cooling, 5-star efficiency and more

New Delhi:

Bosch has announced the launch of its latest 2026 Hitachi range of air conditioners for the Indian market. The company is set to launch more than 80 new models to handle the extreme heat, cooling rooms even when it is 54 degrees celsius, claims the company. Also, the company has stated that these ACs will come with updated BEE star ratings, which will help in the energy efficiency.

The whole plan from Bosch is to make the cooling smarter, tougher, and climate-ready for Indian homes.

Multiple series to suit every need

Hitachi has split their 2026 lineup into several series, each built for a different kind of user. The SUMO Series handles heavy-duty rooms—it’s the workhorse, built to cool big spaces.

So, in case you are planning to get your hands on the sleek design and top-tier tech, then the new upcoming Signature series could match the requirement. The company states that this series is bundled with a premium look with advanced inverter technology.

Then there is the iZen Series, which comes with smart controls and eco-friendly features.

Next is the Yoshi series, which is packed with 5-star energy ratings with filters focused on cleaner air.

All season ACs – Toushi Series

And the variety does not stop there. If you want cooling that adapts, the Toushi Series has you covered. There are also Hot and Cold models perfect for year-round use, plus Window ACs for those who just want something sturdy and affordable. Basically, no matter your budget or priority, there’s something in this lineup.

Advanced cooling with Smart technologies

Hitachi has brought in Octa Sensor Technology, which comes with eight sensors spread across indoor and outdoor units. They constantly monitor and optimize the system, so you get safe, efficient cooling no matter the conditions.

EEV Precision Cool Technology is another highlight—it tweaks the refrigerant flow on the fly, matching your exact cooling demand. Translation: your room stays cool even during those brutal heatwaves, and you do not waste energy.

Hybrid Convertible technology will let you switch between different cooling modes, giving you the right balance of power and efficiency. Plus, it helps the compressor last longer—always a bonus.

Smart controls and energy management

Controlling these new ACs is pretty simple- they come with the Smart View Display for spotting the temperature at a glance and quick troubleshooting when things go off. The AirCloud Go feature means you can just ask Alexa or Google Assistant to tweak the settings—no more searching for the remote. Also, the Energy Tracker keeps tabs on your power use and lets you set monthly limits, which helps rein in electricity bills.

Design, durability and performance

It’s not just about cooling: you get thoughtful design here, too. The Dual Louver setup moves air around better and keeps things quiet. Inside, there’s a NanoTech Ultra coating on the copper parts—so there's less corrosion, more durability, and fewer repairs.

The finishes on the Signature Series—Magnum Grey, Brushed Silver, and Marble White—add a touch of class you’ll actually want to show off.

Hitachi keeps Indian customers in mind

These ACs are not just tough; they are built to run reliably through sticky, blistering summers. They focus on saving energy, lasting longer, and letting users automate as much as possible—so you don’t have to sweat the details while their AC handles the rest.