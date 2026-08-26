Boltt Ace 5G, Evo launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display: Price and features

New Delhi:

Fire-Boltt, the well-known Indian wearable brand, is stepping into the smartphone game with its new Boltt lineup. They're launching two phones—Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo—both designed with affordability in mind. If you’re looking to buy one, Flipkart is the only place to get them.

Fire-Boltt is not just stopping at the big cities. They are going after customers everywhere, from metros to smaller towns, and they are aiming high, as they want to sell a million phones. Both devices hit the shelves on September 1, 2026, starting at noon.

Boltt Ace 5G specifications and features

The new smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and can get bright, up to 600 nits. Under the hood, you get the Unisoc T8200 processor and the latest Android 16. There’s up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so performance and space should not be a problem.

For photos, you have a 64-megapixel main camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera. Keeping it all running is a beefy 6,000mAh battery, and Fire-Boltt says that you will get up to two days on a single charge. The phone weighs 233 grams, so it’s solid but not too heavy.

Boltt Ace 5G price in India

Here’s how the pricing shakes out for the Ace 5G:

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM: Rs 13,999

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs 15,999

Boltt Evo: specifications

Boltt Evo is a budget pick but still comes with the same large, vibrant 120Hz display. It runs on the Unisoc T7250 chip with an octa-core CPU, tops out at 1.8GHz, and, like its bigger sibling, ships with Android 16. You get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is solid for this price range.

The Evo packs a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Battery size? Still 6,000mAh, so you won’t be hunting for a charger all the time. The weight is unchanged—233 grams.

Boltt Evo price in India

Here’s what you will have to pay for the Evo:

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs 11,999

Sale date and availability

Both smartphones are available only on Flipkart, starting September 1 at noon, with a flat Rs 1,000 off for early buyers. Fire-Boltt is doubling down on big batteries, fast screens, and up-to-date software to make a dent in the fiercely competitive budget smartphone market—right after making its mark with wearables. The question isn’t whether Fire-Boltt can compete but how fast it can scale.

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